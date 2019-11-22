Following death of child, Sioux City police arrest man on murder charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on a murder charge, 15 months after the death of a child who was in his care.

Sioux City Police Department Detective Brad Echter on Friday afternoon first said Tayvon Davis was being sought, then two hours later in an update said Davis had turned himself in.

Echter said the child died 15 months ago, after experiencing numerous "severe and life-ending injuries" when in the care of Davis. No other details related to the death are being released.

Police had previously been unable to find Davis, after contacting his friends and family in a thorough investigation, Echter said. The arrest warrant was signed Thursday, he said.

