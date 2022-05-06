Following guilty plea, Arizona man faces at least five years in federal prison for transporting cocaine through Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man who had more than 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car faces at least five years in federal prison after pleading guilty Thursday.

Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Pride faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years. Sentencing will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation.

A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped Pride for speeding on Jan. 16 about a mile east of Sioux City on U.S. Highway 20. A Sioux City Police Department K9 unit was summoned and alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance inside the Lexus Pride was driving.

Officers searching the car found five heat-sealed packages of cocaine weighing a total of more than 5 kilograms (more than 11 pounds) hidden inside the back seat cushion. Officers also seized $1,419 in cash, a cellphone and an iPad tablet.

Pride remains in custody pending sentencing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.