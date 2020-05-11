Fordyce man pleads no contest to charges from stabbing, pursuit

-
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Fordyce, Nebraska, man pleaded no contest Monday to charges connected to the stabbing of another man and a vehicle pursuit while fleeing from authorities.
Kevin Haug, 45, entered his pleas in Cedar County District Court to first-degree assault, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and two counts of attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle.
Haug is charged with breaking into a Fordyce home July 2 and stabbing Jimmy Olson, then fleeing.
Haug was located later that night, when he rammed a police car in Yankton, South Dakota, in a stolen U-Haul truck and led authorities on a chase across the Missouri River into Nebraska. He was apprehended in Cedar County after a motor vehicle collision. He is accused of attempting to strike a sheriff's deputy with his vehicle and injuring a second deputy by running into his vehicle.
Olson underwent surgery for a stab wound in his upper right abdomen and was treated for cuts on his forehead, left hand and lower left abdomen.
Haug initially faced two counts of attempted murder, but Cedar County Attorney Nicholas Matney last week dropped one of them and amended the other to one of the attempted assault charges. Charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief also were dropped.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
