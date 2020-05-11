Fordyce man pleads no contest to charges from stabbing, pursuit

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Fordyce, Nebraska, man pleaded no contest Monday to charges connected to the stabbing of another man and a vehicle pursuit while fleeing from authorities .

Kevin Haug, 45 , entered his pleas in Cedar County District Court to first-degree assault, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and two counts of attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle.

Haug was located later that night, when he rammed a police car in Yankton, South Dakota, in a stolen U-Haul truck and led authorities on a chase across the Missouri River into Nebraska. He was apprehended in Cedar County after a motor vehicle collision. He is accused of attempting to strike a sheriff's deputy with his vehicle and injuring a second deputy by running into his vehicle.