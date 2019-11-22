You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fordyce man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
0 comments

Fordyce man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

{{featured_button_text}}

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Fordyce, Nebraska, man on Friday pleaded not guilty to attempting to stab another man to death and later trying to hit a sheriff's deputy with a vehicle while fleeing authorities.

Kevin Haug, 44, entered his pleas to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and single counts of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and criminal mischief.

District Judge James Kube scheduled trial for March 11 in Cedar County District Court.

Haug is suspected of breaking into a Fordyce home July 2 and stabbing Jimmy Olson, then fleeing.

Haug was located later that night, when he rammed a police car in Yankton, South Dakota, in a stolen U-Haul truck and led authorities on a chase across the Missouri River into Nebraska. He was apprehended after a motor vehicle collision in which he was injured. He is accused of attempting to kill a deputy with his vehicle and injuring a second deputy by running into his vehicle.

Haug was hospitalized for about three weeks in Omaha before he was arrested and returned to Cedar County.

Olson underwent surgery for a stab wound in his upper right abdomen and was treated for cuts on his forehead, left hand and lower left abdomen.

Following death of child, Sioux City police arrest man on murder charge
Tran Walker sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend, friend
1 of 41
Kevin Haug mugshot

Haug
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News