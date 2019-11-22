Fordyce man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Fordyce, Nebraska, man on Friday pleaded not guilty to attempting to stab another man to death and later trying to hit a sheriff's deputy with a vehicle while fleeing authorities.

Kevin Haug, 44, entered his pleas to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and single counts of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and criminal mischief.

District Judge James Kube scheduled trial for March 11 in Cedar County District Court.

Haug is suspected of breaking into a Fordyce home July 2 and stabbing Jimmy Olson, then fleeing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}