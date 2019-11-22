Fordyce man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Fordyce, Nebraska, man on Friday pleaded not guilty to attempting to stab another man to death and later trying to hit a sheriff's deputy with a vehicle while fleeing authorities.
Kevin Haug, 44, entered his pleas to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and single counts of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and criminal mischief.
District Judge James Kube scheduled trial for March 11 in Cedar County District Court.
Haug is suspected of breaking into a Fordyce home July 2 and stabbing Jimmy Olson, then fleeing.
You have free articles remaining.
Haug was located later that night, when he rammed a police car in Yankton, South Dakota, in a stolen U-Haul truck and led authorities on a chase across the Missouri River into Nebraska. He was apprehended after a motor vehicle collision in which he was injured. He is accused of attempting to kill a deputy with his vehicle and injuring a second deputy by running into his vehicle.
Haug was hospitalized for about three weeks in Omaha before he was arrested and returned to Cedar County.
Olson underwent surgery for a stab wound in his upper right abdomen and was treated for cuts on his forehead, left hand and lower left abdomen.