Fordyce man sentenced to prison for stabbing, chase

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Fordyce, Nebraska, man was sentenced to up to 18 years in prison Monday for stabbing another man and leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit.
Kevin Haug, 45, was sentenced to five to 18 years in prison for first-degree assault, two years each on two counts of attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, and one year for operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The attempted assault sentences are to be served consecutively, or back to back, with the first-degree assault charge for a minimum prison sentence of nine years. The operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest sentence will be served concurrently, or at the same time, as the other prison sentences.
Haug had entered no contest pleas in Cedar County District Court in May.
On July 2, 2019, Haug broke into a Fordyce home, stabbed Jimmy Olson, then fled.
Haug was located later that night, when he rammed a police car in Yankton, South Dakota, in a stolen U-Haul truck and led authorities on a chase across the Missouri River into Nebraska. He was apprehended in Cedar County after a motor vehicle collision and charged with attempting to strike a sheriff's deputy with his vehicle and injuring a second deputy by running into his vehicle.
Olson underwent surgery for a stab wound in his upper right abdomen and was treated for cuts on his forehead, left hand and lower left abdomen.
Haug initially faced two counts of attempted murder, but Cedar County Attorney Nicholas Matney later dropped one of them and amended the other to one of the attempted assault charges. Charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief also were dropped.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.