Fordyce man sentenced to prison for stabbing, chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Fordyce, Nebraska, man was sentenced to up to 18 years in prison Monday for stabbing another man and leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit.

Kevin Haug, 45, was sentenced to five to 18 years in prison for first-degree assault, two years each on two counts of attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, and one year for operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The attempted assault sentences are to be served consecutively, or back to back, with the first-degree assault charge for a minimum prison sentence of nine years. The operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest sentence will be served concurrently, or at the same time, as the other prison sentences.

Haug had entered no contest pleas in Cedar County District Court in May.

On July 2, 2019, Haug broke into a Fordyce home, stabbed Jimmy Olson, then fled.