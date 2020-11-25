Foreign students make trafficking, forced labor allegations against WITCC

Under the program, students obtained a J-1 visa through the U.S. State Department to study at the school. The visa requires that in return for a scholarship that pays tuition, housing and other fees, students must work at an internship to gain experience in their field of study.

WITCC offered the program for the first time in 2019, and 60 students arrived in Sioux City in July and August from Chile and Brazil to study in the school's culinary arts and robotics and automation programs. Through J&L, a Sioux City job placement service, many students secured employment at Royal Canin, a pet food manufacturer in North Sioux City, and Tur-Pak, a food processor in Sioux City.

In January, students and advocates went public with complaints about the program, saying they were forced to work long hours at jobs that had nothing to do with their fields of study and that the college was forcing them to work to repay their scholarships. According to the lawsuit, the students were paid $15 an hour, $7.75 of which was withheld from their paychecks and given to WITCC as payment for their scholarships, room and board. Some said they were left without enough money to buy food because the college had not followed through on the meals it had promised them.