Former councilman Aaron Rochester, DNR settle hazardous waste lawsuit

SIOUX CITY -- Former Sioux City councilman Aaron Rochester and state regulators have come to an agreement in which Rochester will clean up tons of potentially hazardous materials from his defunct electronics recycling business.
Under terms of a consent order, judgment and decree filed last month, Rochester agreed to annually ship at least three semi-truck loads of used or broken cathode ray tubes and/or containers of leaded glass to a federally approved treatment, storage and disposal facility. Rochester would face fines from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for failure to meet certain deadlines spelled out in the agreement, which settles a lawsuit the DNR filed against Rochester in 2018.
Terms of the agreement basically mirror those contained in a November 2017 consent agreement Rochester reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which will monitor cleanup of the sites with the DNR.
Approximately 11 million pounds of materials remain to be cleaned up, said Linn Hicks, a spokesman for the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
Cleanup may be hindered by Rochester's financial status, Hicks and an EPA spokesman said.
"Mr. Rochester is still responsible for cleaning up the remaining sites but, to date, has not had the financial ability to perform the cleanups, but the EPA continues to monitor Mr. Rochester's ability to conduct the cleanups," EPA spokesman David Bryan said.
Rochester referred questions about cleanup to his Sioux City attorney, Rees Conrad Douglas, who declined to comment.
Under terms of the agreement, the DNR will not pursue reimbursement of a $75,290 loan Rochester had obtained through a state program to buy equipment for his business, Recycletronics. Hicks said the loan was discharged in Rochester's federal bankruptcy case in 2018. The agreement also settles the DNR's claims that Rochester had submitted false waste disposal reports.
A former city environmental advisory board member, Rochester still faces trial in federal court in April on criminal charges of unlawful storage of hazardous waste and unlawful transportation of hazardous waste.
A federal indictment alleges that Rochester illegally stored and transported millions of pounds of crushed cathode ray tubes and leaded glass that may contain mercury, lead and other toxic materials from televisions and computers at his Recycletronics business at 1220 Steuben St. and other locations from June 2015 through July 2018.
The DNR and EPA both had investigated stockpiles of waste and materials at the Steuben Street location as well as Recycletronics' unauthorized storage of materials at six other leased locations, including the Scandanavian Building at 1801-03 Fourth St., 3035 Highway 75 North, 1313 11th St. and 3313 Northbrook Drive, all in Sioux City; a storage site at 16998 160th St. near Akron, Iowa; 2301 G St. in South Sioux City and a second site near G Street at Foundry Road.
The DNR alleged that more than 12.3 million pounds of hazardous waste was stored among the seven sites, and in March 2017 the agency ordered Rochester to cease operations after it denied renewal of Recyletronics' cathode ray tube recycling permit because of repeated non-compliance with state and federal regulations.
According to an EPA consent agreement in July 2018, Waste Management of Iowa agreed to clean up the Steuben Street site, which is next to its property. The EPA said cleanup of 1,327 tons of cathode ray tubes and other waste inside and outside the building was completed in February 2019.
Hicks said the sites at Northbrook Drive and 11th Street were cleaned up by a third party.
Given the uncertainty of cleanup of the remaining sites because of Rochester's finances, Bryan said the EPA is evaluating the best path forward for each site. One of the options may be that owners of the property on which Rochester stored the materials would clean up the sites.