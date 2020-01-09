Former councilman Aaron Rochester, DNR settle hazardous waste lawsuit

SIOUX CITY -- Former Sioux City councilman Aaron Rochester and state regulators have come to an agreement in which Rochester will clean up tons of potentially hazardous materials from his defunct electronics recycling business.

Under terms of a consent order, judgment and decree filed last month, Rochester agreed to annually ship at least three semi-truck loads of used or broken cathode ray tubes and/or containers of leaded glass to a federally approved treatment, storage and disposal facility. Rochester would face fines from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for failure to meet certain deadlines spelled out in the agreement, which settles a lawsuit the DNR filed against Rochester in 2018.

Terms of the agreement basically mirror those contained in a November 2017 consent agreement Rochester reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which will monitor cleanup of the sites with the DNR.

Approximately 11 million pounds of materials remain to be cleaned up, said Linn Hicks, a spokesman for the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

Cleanup may be hindered by Rochester's financial status, Hicks and an EPA spokesman said.