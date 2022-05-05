Former Denison credit union manager sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for embezzlement

SIOUX CITY -- The former manager of a Denison, Iowa, credit union was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in federal prison for falsifying financial records in an attempt to hide the embezzlement of nearly $1.5 million from the institution.

Janine Keim, 69, of Denison, pleaded guilty in May 2021 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of making false statements.

Keim was fined $5,000 and has paid $1,000 in restitution to Cobalt Credit Union. After completing her prison sentence, she will be on supervised release for two years.

Keim admitted to submitting false reports to auditors to conceal $1,486,647 missing from Consumers Credit Union, now known as Cobalt Credit Union, from May 2012 through March 2018. Her actions contributed to the credit union's insolvency.

The credit union's former head teller and Keim's sister, Brenda Jensen, 54, of Denison, was sentenced in June to three years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzlement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.