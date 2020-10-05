Former Denison credit union worker charged with embezzling more than $1.4 million

SIOUX CITY -- A former worker at a Denison, Iowa, credit union has been charged with embezzling more than $1.4 million.

The U.S. Attorney's Office Friday filed an information in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charging Brenda Jensen with one count of credit union theft, embezzlement or misapplication. Jensen has filed a notice that she intends to plea guilty.

According to court filings, Jensen embezzled or misapplied $1,486,647 at Consumers Credit Union, now known as Cobalt Credit Union, from May 2012 through March 2018. The information said that Jensen and others took, withdrew or misused money from the credit union with the intent to defraud the institution.