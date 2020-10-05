 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Denison credit union worker charged with embezzling more than $1.4 million
View Comments

Former Denison credit union worker charged with embezzling more than $1.4 million

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A former worker at a Denison, Iowa, credit union has been charged with embezzling more than $1.4 million.

The U.S. Attorney's Office Friday filed an information in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charging Brenda Jensen with one count of credit union theft, embezzlement or misapplication. Jensen has filed a notice that she intends to plea guilty.

According to court filings, Jensen embezzled or misapplied $1,486,647 at Consumers Credit Union, now known as Cobalt Credit Union, from May 2012 through March 2018. The information said that Jensen and others took, withdrew or misused money from the credit union with the intent to defraud the institution.

Former Fleet Farm worker gets probation for stealing $14,000 from store
Schaller man pleads not guilty to COVID-19 related fraud
Ex-wastewater treatment plant superintendent charged with manipulating water samples
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News