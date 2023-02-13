SAC CITY, Iowa -- A former East Sac County High School teacher has pleaded guilty of having sexual contact with a male student.

Stefanie Kelsey, 35, of Sac City, pleaded guilty Monday in Sac County District Court to single counts of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee. The charges carry prison sentences of 10 and five years, respectively.

Sentencing was scheduled for April 10.

Kelsey was charged with committing sex acts with the student, who was age 14-15, from about Sept. 1, 2021, through March 11. According to court documents, the two allegedly had sexual contact on more than one occasion in a vehicle at a county park and at Kelsey's Sac City home.

She was arrested March 11, the day after a parent reported rumors about a sexual relationship between her and the student to the Sac County Sheriff's Office. She had been charged with seven additional counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Kelsey was a special education teacher at the high school, which is located in Lake View. Her probationary teaching contract was later terminated.