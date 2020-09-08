 Skip to main content
Former Fleet Farm worker gets probation for stealing $14,000 from store
SIOUX CITY -- A Bronson, Iowa, man has been placed on probation for stealing nearly $15,000 from cash registers at Sioux City's Fleet Farm store.

Robert Smith, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft.

District Judge Tod Deck deferred judgment, placed Smith on probation for three years and ordered him to pay $14,805 in restitution to Fleet Farm.

Smith began taking cash from a cash register at the store on Sept. 30, 2018 -- a little more than a month after the store opened in the Sunnybrook Village shopping center -- and continued to take money from cash registers on a daily basis. He was arrested Nov. 19, 2018.

