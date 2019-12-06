Former George EMS treasurer arrested for theft of funds

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The former treasurer of the George, Iowa, Emergency Medical Services was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing approximately $24,000 in agency funds.

Chad Wessels, 48, of George, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by a 10-year prison sentence.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted in September about concerns about missing funds.

A DCI investigation identified approximately $18,000 in authorized checks written to Wessels, who was treasurer from February 2014 until September. The investigation also found that Wessels took approximately $8,000 in cash donations from the EMS' annual fundraiser from 2016 through 2019, the DCI said in a news release.

According to a complaint filed in Lyon County District Court, Wessels, who bonded out of the Lyon County Jail, admitted taking cash deposits from the fundraiser and that he had written the checks to himself to cover personal expenses.

