Former George EMS treasurer pleads not guilty to theft of funds

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The former treasurer of the George, Iowa, Emergency Medical Services has pleaded not guilty to stealing approximately $24,000 in agency funds.

Chad Wessels, 48, of George, entered his written plea Tuesday in Lyon County District Court to one count of first-degree theft.

An Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation probe identified approximately $18,000 in authorized checks written to Wessels, who was treasurer from February 2014 until September. The investigation also found that Wessels took approximately $8,000 in cash donations from the EMS' annual fundraiser from 2016 through 2019.

According to court documents, Wessels admitted taking cash deposits from the fundraiser and that he had written the checks to himself to cover personal expenses.

