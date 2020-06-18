Former George EMS treasurer sentenced to 60 days jail for theft

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The former treasurer of the George, Iowa, Emergency Medical Services was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail for stealing more than $26,000 in agency funds.
District Judge David Lester also placed Chad Wessels, 48, of George, on probation for two years, fined him $625 and ordered him to pay $26,193 in restitution to the George EMS.
Wessels pleaded guilty June 5 in Lyon County District Court to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charge was reduced from felony first-degree theft as part of a plea agreement.
An Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation probe identified approximately $18,000 in authorized checks written to Wessels, who was treasurer from February 2014 until September. The investigation also found that Wessels took approximately $8,000 in cash donations from the EMS' annual fundraiser from 2016 through 2019.
