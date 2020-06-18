You are the owner of this article.
Former George EMS treasurer sentenced to 60 days jail for theft
Former George EMS treasurer sentenced to 60 days jail for theft

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The former treasurer of the George, Iowa, Emergency Medical Services was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail for stealing more than $26,000 in agency funds.

District Judge David Lester also placed Chad Wessels, 48, of George, on probation for two years, fined him $625 and ordered him to pay $26,193 in restitution to the George EMS.

Wessels pleaded guilty June 5 in Lyon County District Court to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charge was reduced from felony first-degree theft as part of a plea agreement.

An Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation probe identified approximately $18,000 in authorized checks written to Wessels, who was treasurer from February 2014 until September. The investigation also found that Wessels took approximately $8,000 in cash donations from the EMS' annual fundraiser from 2016 through 2019.

Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
