Former Kingsley police chief pleads guilty to domestic assault
LE MARS, Iowa -- The former Kingsley, Iowa, police chief has pleaded guilty to domestic abuse.

Joseph Hoover, 52, filed his written plea Friday in Plymouth County District Court to one count of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for June 22.

Hoover was arrested July 19 after the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a possible case of domestic abuse in a Kingsley home at about 6:30 a.m. that day. After arriving at the residence, deputies found a female victim with several injuries to her face and neck, according to court documents.

The woman told deputies that Hoover had struck her with his forearm and shoulder, court documents said.

Hoover was suspended with pay shortly after his arrest and later resigned.

