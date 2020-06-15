Former Kingsley police chief pleads guilty to domestic assault

-
LE MARS, Iowa -- The former Kingsley, Iowa, police chief has pleaded guilty to domestic abuse.
Joseph Hoover, 52, filed his written plea Friday in Plymouth County District Court to one count of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for June 22.
Hoover was arrested July 19 after the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a possible case of domestic abuse in a Kingsley home at about 6:30 a.m. that day. After arriving at the residence, deputies found a female victim with several injuries to her face and neck, according to court documents.
The woman told deputies that Hoover had struck her with his forearm and shoulder, court documents said.
Hoover was suspended with pay shortly after his arrest and later resigned.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
