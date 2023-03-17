LE MARS, Iowa — The former Kingsley, Iowa, police chief has pleaded not guilty of stalking his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend and illegally using his position to access information about them.

James Dunn, 54, entered his written plea Friday in Plymouth County District Court to 14 counts of unauthorized access to or dissemination of intelligence data, three counts of misconduct in office and two counts of stalking. The charges are a mix of felonies and misdemeanors.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Dunn is accused of using Kingsley Police Department computers several times from November through February to search law enforcement data bases for information about his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and the boyfriend’s roommate.

According to court documents, Dunn and the woman broke up in November, and when he learned she was seeing another man in Hinton, Iowa, he began following or searching for her, prompting her to tell him not to contact her.

On Feb. 6, court documents said, Dunn left an anonymous letter that included descriptions of his sex life with the woman taped to her boyfriend’s front door. He also described watching his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, telling them he knew where they had gone to dinner the night before.

Dunn later told the woman’s mother she had cheated on him and that her new boyfriend had a criminal history and was on probation.

The woman contacted Hinton police, telling them she was afraid of Dunn and that he was armed at all times.

Dunn was arrested Feb. 15 by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents who had been notified by Hinton police of complaints about Dunn.

Dunn had served as Kingsley’s police chief since, Feb. 1, 2022. He was initially placed on administrative leave after his arrest and has since resigned.