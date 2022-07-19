Former Lincoln man sentenced for first-degree murder of fiancée in Malmo

WAHOO — A 27-year-old former Lincoln man learned Monday he would get life without parole plus 85 to 106 years more for strangling and stabbing his fiancée to death at their home in Malmo and leaving her young children alone to find her.

Kolton Barnes turned down an opportunity to speak at his sentencing for Kayla Matulka's killing but maintains it was self defense.

"I understand it all," he told Saunders County District Judge Christina Marroquin. "I'm not going to waste your time."

His attorney, Matt McDonald of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, said Barnes plans to appeal.

In May, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder for killing Matulka, his 27-year-old fiancée, in their bedroom early July 15, 2020, as her two young children slept.

At trial, Barnes testified that Matulka attacked him with a knife when he returned home that night from the bar.

He told the jury he went in their bedroom, saw his dog, Diesel, on the floor, then Matulka coming at him with a knife. He said he put his hand up to block her and punched her three times and they fell to the floor with him on top of her, the knife in her chest.

The state argued it was first-degree murder and pointed to evidence that suggested Barnes had kicked his way into the house, just as he'd threatened to do in texts later deleted, after she told him their relationship was over and not to come home.

The next morning, Matulka's 11-year-old son Jayden and 6-year-old daughter Kinsley went to a neighbor's house saying they couldn't find their mom or Barnes. Jayden went back alone to check if they'd returned, but soon came back saying his mom was dead.

The neighbor -- and then police -- found Matulka naked and dead on the floor with a black eye and purple, finger-shaped bruises on an elbow.

She had had been stabbed 24 times.

On Monday, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen said this was a case about credibility. Specifically Barnes'. The jury heard his self-defense claim and didn't find him credible.

Instead, they found him guilty of seven felonies: first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit the crime; two counts of negligent child abuse; animal cruelty and use of a deadly weapon for stabbing his dog to death; and tampering with evidence.

Allen said Barnes beat, strangled and stabbed Matulka, then acted methodically to cover his tracks, getting rid of the knife, deleting texts and sending fake ones to Matulka knowing she was dead.

"All of these things are contrary to what a self-defense case would be," the prosecutor said.

She said Barnes didn't appear to have any remorse whatsoever for her death.

"The only redeeming quality that Mr. Barnes has is that he didn't harm those kids that night," Allen said.

On the other side, McDonald pointed to the testimony of an investigator who said whatever happened likely happened fast. He asked the judge to take that into consideration.

In the end, the judge called the lack of accountability and remorse she had observed by Barnes troubling.

"This was an atrocity, the crime that was inflicted on Kayla Matulka. And the actions were violent and brutal," Marroquin said.