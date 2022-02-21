Former Okoboji school bus driver accused of having indecent contact with child

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Milford, Iowa, man has been accused of having indecent contact with a 15-year-old girl while he was employed as a bus driver for the Okoboji Community School District.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Steven V. Titterington, 71, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony, as well as sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony, and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The charges stem from an investigation the sheriff's office conducted after receiving a report of indecent contact with a child.

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in Dickinson County District Court, Titterington inappropriately touched the victim on multiple occasions over and under her clothing without her consent. The indecent contact allegedly occurred while Titterington was "driving school bus and having custody and control over the 15-year-old victim."

Titterington was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond on Feb. 18, according to the statement. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.