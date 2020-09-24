 Skip to main content
Former Plymouth County deputy jailed on multiple felony burglary counts
LE MARS, Iowa -- A former Plymouth County Sheriff's Deputy has been jailed on multiple felony charges in connection with burglaries and thefts that took place over a period of more than two years, while he was employed with the department. 

Aaron Leusink

Leusink

Ex-deputy Aaron Leusink, 41, was taken into custody by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. 

Leusink was charged in connection with burglaries and thefts that took place between December 2017 and January 2020, while he served as a sheriff's deputy. 

The following charges have been filed against Leusink: 

-- One count of first-degree burglary, a class B felony 

-- Two counts of second-degree burglary, a class C felony

-- Two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony

-- Felonious misconduct in office, a class D felony

-- Unlawful possession of prescription drugs, a serious misdemeanor

-- One count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor

-- Three counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor

Leusink's bond was set at $30,000, and he was held in the Plymouth County Jail. 

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Department became aware of Leusink's criminal activities in April, during a review of internal records. Plymouth County Sheriff Mike VanOtterloo requested that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation review and handle the investigation.

Leusink was terminated on April 23. 

