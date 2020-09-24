Former Plymouth County deputy jailed on multiple felony burglary counts

LE MARS, Iowa -- A former Plymouth County Sheriff's Deputy has been jailed on multiple felony charges in connection with burglaries and thefts that took place over a period of more than two years, while he was employed with the department.
Ex-deputy Aaron Leusink, 41, was taken into custody by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Leusink was charged in connection with burglaries and thefts that took place between December 2017 and January 2020, while he served as a sheriff's deputy.
The following charges have been filed against Leusink:
-- One count of first-degree burglary, a class B felony
-- Two counts of second-degree burglary, a class C felony
-- Two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony
-- Felonious misconduct in office, a class D felony
-- Unlawful possession of prescription drugs, a serious misdemeanor
-- One count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor
-- Three counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor
Leusink's bond was set at $30,000, and he was held in the Plymouth County Jail.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Department became aware of Leusink's criminal activities in April, during a review of internal records. Plymouth County Sheriff Mike VanOtterloo requested that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation review and handle the investigation.
Leusink was terminated on April 23.
PHOTOS: Woodbury County Courthouse past and present
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Woodbury County Courthouse
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.