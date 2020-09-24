Former Plymouth County deputy jailed on multiple felony burglary counts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A former Plymouth County Sheriff's Deputy has been jailed on multiple felony charges in connection with burglaries and thefts that took place over a period of more than two years, while he was employed with the department.

Ex-deputy Aaron Leusink, 41, was taken into custody by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Leusink was charged in connection with burglaries and thefts that took place between December 2017 and January 2020, while he served as a sheriff's deputy.

The following charges have been filed against Leusink:

-- One count of first-degree burglary, a class B felony

-- Two counts of second-degree burglary, a class C felony

-- Two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony

-- Felonious misconduct in office, a class D felony

-- Unlawful possession of prescription drugs, a serious misdemeanor