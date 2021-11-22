Former Remsen woman gets probation in fraud case

LE MARS, Iowa -- A former Remsen, Iowa, woman has been placed on probation for attempting to file a fraudulent insurance claim after a car accident.

Stephanie Rink, 33, entered a written guilty plea Tuesday in Plymouth County District Court to one count of tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor that was amended from a felony charge of insurance fraud as part of a plea agreement.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Friday suspended a two-year prison sentence and placed Rink, who now lives in West Point, Nebraska, on probation for one year. She also was fined $625.

Rink was arrested in February after an Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau investigation into claims she filed for two car accidents in 2019. Rink received $2,503 from her insurance company for damages sustained in the first collision. After the second collision, Rink provided false information to her insurance company indicating damage from the first collision had been repaired, when it had not, in order to obtain additional insurance benefits.

