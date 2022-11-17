Former Rep. Steve King calls Success Kid fallout 'political trick'

SIOUX CITY — Steve King had never heard of the Success Kid meme and didn't know it was to be used for fundraising efforts in his re-election campaign website.

But when his office and King for Congress re-election campaign received a cease and desist letter from the owner of the copyrighted image, he said he considered it a political trap involving a photo he'd never seen before and had no hand in choosing for use in a fundraising appeal posted on WinRed.com and projected onto his Facebook and campaign pages.

"I thought it was a campaign tactic," King testified Wednesday. "I was not involved with that activity in regards to that image. I would not have used that picture if it had been up to me."

King said he'd never seen the photo, a popular internet meme showing an 11-month-old Sam Griner with a fistful of sand raised triumphantly toward his face that's commonly used in success- or celebration-themed messages and didn't even know what a meme was until about a year later, when Laney Griner, Sam's mother, sued King and King for Congress for copyright infringement. Sam Griner also sued for invasion of privacy.

Testifying on the third day of trial in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, King said the response to the photo appearing on his websites and the lawsuit were politically motivated.

"There's no question in my mind there's politics involved. It was politically motivated," said King, a Republican who during his 18 years in Congress often was involved in controversies over statements he made about race, immigration and other topics. "I had seen any number of tricks played. I've been misquoted constantly and mischaracterized constantly.

"I had never even seen the image of Success Kid until we got the cease and desist letter."

The Success Kid meme was posted on WinRed.com on Jan. 27, 2020, when King was in the midst of an unsuccessful run for re-election in Iowa’s Fourth District. Laney Griner was alerted to its presence and immediately had her lawyer send the cease and desist letter demanding the photo be removed from King's websites, that he issue an apology and contact them to discuss compensation for unlawfully using the image, which Griner had copyrighted in 2012 to control how it was being used and stop unauthorized uses.

King said the fundraising meme was created by independent contractor Michael Stevens, who was a former member of his staff. King said that to the best of his knowledge, no one sought a license from Griner to use the Success Kid image. His campaign had no policy for how it selected photos or other intellectual property to display on the website.

"We rely on ethics and good judgment," King said.

King said he was briefed on the cease and desist letter hours after it was faxed to his office but never saw or read it. By the time he was aware of it, King said, the photo had been removed and the apology was being crafted. He said he reviewed the apology and made suggestions before it was posted online.

"We substantially met her requirements and considered the case closed," King said.

The issue wasn't over in Griner's mind. Neither King nor his campaign ever contacted her attorney to discuss compensation for the Success Kid's use. Griner previously testified that's the reason she filed the lawsuit.

"I'm protective of my family and son and image and likeness," she testified Wednesday.

Griner and her manager, Ben Clark, both have testified they limit licensing of the photo to positive, uplifting and family-friendly uses that are non-commercial. They avoid politics and other potentially divisive issues, though Griner did give permission to President Barack Obama's administration to use the meme years earlier.

"I agreed to allow them to use it about legislation that was passed," she said.

Asked why she consented, she said it wasn't used to raise money or endorse anyone. The administration sought a license for its use and paid her $500.

During a lengthy line of questioning Wednesday, King's attorney, Michael Blankenship, displayed dozens of images from Griner's social media pages in which friends had sent her images of Success Kid being displayed on signs, arena scoreboards and other websites owned by large, commercial entities.

In many of them, Griner said she either didn't investigate the unauthorized users or couldn't recall if her attorney sent cease and desist letters to any of them.

"I've seen billions of Success Kid memes, many of them in poor taste. There's no way I can monitor all of them," Griner said.

Did the media coverage of King's use of the image increase Success Kid's notoriety and marketing opportunities, Blankenship asked.

"I have no way of measuring that," she said. "I don't consider this publicity."

According to the lawsuit, the Griners are seeking at least $75,000 in damages from King.