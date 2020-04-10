Former Sac City councilman pleads to lascivious acts with children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A former Sac City councilman has pleaded guilty to having improper sexual contact with two young girls.

Gary Hansen Sr., 78, entered a written Alford plea Wednesday in Sac County District Court to two counts of lascivious acts with a child. Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.

In his plea filing, Hansen said he has entered into a plea agreement and he will be sentenced to a five-year prison term, which will be suspended. Two counts of second-degree sexual abuse will be dismissed.

According to court documents, Hansen had sexual contact with the girls, both of whom were under age 12, on or about Dec. 31, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2010. Hansen told police he had sexual contact with one of the victims when she was approximately 6 years old, court documents said.

He was originally charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse. In February, Sac County Attorney Ben Smith amended two of those counts to lascivious acts with a child.

Hansen served on the Sac City Council until 2015, when he lost a bid for re-election.

