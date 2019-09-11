{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A former cashier at Sioux City's now-closed Sears store has been placed on probation for stealing cash from the store

Sandra Martinez, 40, of South Sioux City, pleaded guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree theft.

Senior Judge John Ackerman placed Martinez on probation for two years and gave her a deferred judgment in which the charge will be expunged from her record if she successfully completes her probation. She also must pay $2,600 restitution to Sears Holdings.

Martinez was accused of stealing cash from cash registers at the store while she worked there from Jan. 4 to March 2.

The store, located at Southern Hills Mall, closed in March.

