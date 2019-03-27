SIOUX CITY -- A former cashier at Sioux City's now-closed Sears store has pleaded not guilty to stealing more than $3,000 from the store.
Sandra Martinez, 39, of South Sioux City, entered her written plea Monday to a charge of second-degree theft.
According to court documents, Martinez worked at Sears from Jan. 4 to March 2, and she took $400 on her first day on the job. She took $1,000 on her final day of work, court documents said. On other occasions, she took amounts ranging from $150 to $600 by putting money from the cash register into the store's green cashier bags, then later putting the money into her sweater sleeve.
Martinez is accused of stealing an estimated $3,200 from the store.