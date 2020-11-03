 Skip to main content
Former Sioux Center co-op officer pleads guilty in grain-blending case
Former Sioux Center co-op officer pleads guilty in grain-blending case

SIOUX CITY -- A second former officer at a Sioux Center, Iowa, ag cooperative has pleaded guilty to taking part in a grain-blending scheme and filing false reports to conceal it.

Kenneth Ehrp entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

He and Calvin Diehl were charged with directing Farmers Cooperative Society workers from 2011 to 2017 to layer higher-valued soybeans over oats in grain bins and in trucks and then conceal the practice from customers and U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors in order to deceive them about the quality and quantity of the grain they were selling and storing.

Federal law prohibits the blending of different kinds of grain unless the blend is designated as "mixed grain" or an exemption is granted by federal regulators.

Ehrp had also faced additional charges of prohibited grain practice and two counts of making false statements. He was accused of causing the co-op's controller to make a false report to a lender that overstated and overvalued the co-op's grain inventory in order to influence the lender's action on a loan.

Diehl pleaded guilty to conspiracy in June. He awaits sentencing.

