Former Sioux Center co-op officers charged with fraud

SIOUX CITY -- A federal grand jury has indicted two former managers at a Sioux Center, Iowa, ag cooperative on charges of mixing lower-valued grain with soybeans and filing false certifications with federal inspectors.
Kenneth Ehrp and Calvin Diehl both are charged in U.S. District Court in Sioux City with conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements.
The indictment, unsealed on Dec. 19, said that from 2011-17, Ehrp, and Diehl directed Farmers Cooperative Society workers to layer higher-valued soybeans over oats in grain bins and in trucks and concealed the practice from customers and U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors in order to deceive them about the quality and quantity of the grain they were selling and storing. In April 2017, the indictment said, Diehl instructed a worker to "blend oats at all times."
In one instance, a customer discovered oats buried at the bottom of truckloads of soybeans purchased from the co-op and rejected the deliveries because the customer's business relied on and paid for the higher protein content of the soybeans versus the lower protein content of oats.
The U.S. Grain Standards Act prohibits the blending of different kinds of grain unless the resulting blend is designated as "mixed grain" or unless an exemption is granted by federal regulators. Ehrp, who was the co-op's general manager, and Diehl, the assistant general manager, met neither requirement, according to the indictment.
The indictment charges that on two occasions in 2017, Ehrp caused the co-op's controller to make a false report to a lender that overstated and overvalued the co-op's grain inventory in order to influence the lender's action on a loan.
That same year, the indictment said, Diehl falsely certified to federal inspectors that the co-op had 5,007 bushels of oats at its Sioux Center facility, despite knowing there was a larger quantity present.
The co-op board suspended Ehrp in April 2017, leading to his resignation, according to a breach of contract lawsuit Ehrp filed against the co-op in Sioux County District Court.
In the lawsuit, Ehrp said he directed employees to blend oats into soybean shipments, but only for customers who agreed to it. He denied layering grain to inflate values to inspectors and lenders.
Ehrp is suing the co-op for deferred wages and to force the co-op to continue contributions to Ehrp's insurance trust. He is seeking $634,458 in damages.