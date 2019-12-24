Former Sioux Center co-op officers charged with fraud

SIOUX CITY -- A federal grand jury has indicted two former managers at a Sioux Center, Iowa, ag cooperative on charges of mixing lower-valued grain with soybeans and filing false certifications with federal inspectors.

Kenneth Ehrp and Calvin Diehl both are charged in U.S. District Court in Sioux City with conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements.

The indictment, unsealed on Dec. 19, said that from 2011-17, Ehrp, and Diehl directed Farmers Cooperative Society workers to layer higher-valued soybeans over oats in grain bins and in trucks and concealed the practice from customers and U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors in order to deceive them about the quality and quantity of the grain they were selling and storing. In April 2017, the indictment said, Diehl instructed a worker to "blend oats at all times."

In one instance, a customer discovered oats buried at the bottom of truckloads of soybeans purchased from the co-op and rejected the deliveries because the customer's business relied on and paid for the higher protein content of the soybeans versus the lower protein content of oats.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}