SIOUX CITY -- A former Billion GMC Cadillac salesman has sued the Sioux City auto dealer, saying he is owed more than $25,000 in extra payments for sales of new vehicles.
Corey Whealon, of Sioux City, said Billion instead gave the money to other salesmen and sometimes told him he wasn't receiving the payments because he had received bad surveys.
Billion denies the allegations.
Whealon filed the lawsuit in Woodbury County District Court in April, and it was removed to U.S. District Court in Sioux City on June 10.
According to the suit, Whealon worked at Billion from December 2014 until April 8, 2018. He said that Billion was obligated to pay an additional $100 for every new car sold by a GMC certified salesman. The money, according to the lawsuit, was received by Billion from GMC and was to be paid to Whealon, who became GMC certified in May 2015 and maintained it until his employment ended.
Whealon said he never received the payments and he estimated $25,700 in lost wages. Wheaton said Billion managers continually assured him they would determine why he wasn't receiving the payments when he asked about it.
In its answer to the lawsuit, Billion admitted it has not paid Whealon the money he's demanding because there was no incentive payment agreement.
"... there is no compensation agreement between the parties related to the incentive payment (Whealon) seeks, and thus no obligation for (Billion) to pay (Whealon)," the company said.
In addition to a judgment to compensate him for lost wages, attorney fees and other damages, Whealon is seeking punitive damages.