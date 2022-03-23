Former Sioux City bookkeeper charged with stealing more than $64,000

SIOUX CITY -- A former bookkeeper at a Sioux City company is charged with stealing more than $64,000 by overpaying herself and others and using company credit cards to pay off debts and make personal purchases.

Brandi Smith, 31, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Tuesday on single counts of first-degree theft, commission of a specified unlawful activity, two counts of credit card fraud and five counts of forgery.

According to court documents, Smith was employed by Dave's Glass Company, 3201 U.S. 75 N., from May 16, 2018, through June 26 and oversaw payroll and made company purchases. For almost three years, Smith used two company credit cards to make personal purchases totaling $31,130 and, in an effort to hide them, forged the company owner's signature on company checks to make payments on the credit card debt and write checks to herself, her husband and for other personal payments.

Smith is charged with paying her own bills and other personal debts by making online payments totaling $26,491 from business accounts. She also overpaid herself and two other workers -- her husband and a friend -- a total of $3,306, court documents said.

The total amount of fraudulent purchases and payroll overpayments totaled $64,076.54.

Smith was fired on June 26 and continued to use a company credit card after that date. Court documents show her final charge occurred on Aug. 23.

Smith has admitted using the company credit cards without permission to make personal purchases, court documents said.

+1

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.