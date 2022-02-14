 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Sioux City cafe co-owner pleads guilty to selling almost 10 pounds of meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of selling methamphetamine out of a Morningside restaurant.

William Thompson, 62, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson and others who worked at the Madonna Rose Café sold approximately 10 pounds of meth from 2019 through June 8. On four occasions in April and May, Thompson, the cafe's co-owner, sold meth out of the café to people who were cooperating with law enforcement. In June, authorities executed a search warrant at the café building at 4006 Morningside Ave. and seized approximately 1 pound of meth from Thompson.

According to a post on the café's Facebook page, Thompson has not been affiliated with the restaurant for some time, and the café is under new management and has new partners and staff.

court stock art
