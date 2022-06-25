Former Sioux City cafe owner gets more than 10 years in federal prison for selling meth out of the business

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine out of a Morningside restaurant.

William Thompson, 62, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 126 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson and others who worked at the Madonna Rose Café sold approximately 10 pounds of meth from 2019 through June 8, 2021. On four occasions, Thompson, a former co-owner of the business, sold meth out of the café to people who were cooperating with law enforcement. In June 2021, authorities executed a search warrant at the café at 4006 Morningside Ave. and seized approximately 1 pound of meth from Thompson.

The café's current owners have posted on Facebook that Thompson has not been affiliated with the restaurant for some time, and the business is under new management with new partners and staff.