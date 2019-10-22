{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A former Sioux City eye clinic manager was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for stealing refunds from the company.

Amy Inniss-Reyes, 36, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree theft. In addition to sentencing her to prison, District Judge Steven Andreasen ordered Inniss-Reyes to pay $3,359 in restitution to Exact Eye Care.

Inniss-Reyes was the manager of Exact Eye Care branches at 431 Pierce St. and 2513 Hamilton Blvd. and used credit card portals at Exact Eye Care to run three of her own credit cards for five separate refund transactions as credits on her cards between April 19 and May 30.

Inniss-Reyes also admitted to making copies of patients' personal records and taking them to her home, where she planned to use the patients' identities to take out loans.

