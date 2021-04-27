Former Sioux City mobile home park manager accused of stealing $17,000

SIOUX CITY -- The former manager of a Sioux City mobile home park has been charged with stealing more than $17,000 in rental payments.

Vickie Corio, 44, of Sioux City, was arrested Monday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on one count of first-degree theft and five counts of forgery.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, while working as the manager at The Regency of Sioux City, 4101 Gordon Drive, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 15, Corio was the sole person in charge of receiving rental payments and depositing them into the Regency's bank account.

During that time, the complaint said, Corio deposited or cashed 38 money orders from tenants into her own personal bank account. She is also accused of forging five money orders with a false payer's name and depositing them into her bank account. The theft totaled $17,421.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.