Former Sioux City wastewater plant worker given fine, probation for tampering with samples

SIOUX CITY -- A former Sioux City wastewater treatment supervisor was placed on probation and fined Monday for participating in a scheme to manipulate water sample test results to make it appear that plant discharges into the Missouri River met federal requirements.
Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand ordered that the first 60 days of Patrick Schwarte's two years on probation be served under house arrest. Schwarte also must pay a $5,000 fine and $200 special assessment.
Schwarte, 71, pleaded guilty in January 2019 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to defraud the United States and falsifying or providing inaccurate information required under the federal Clean Water Act.
Before he was sentenced, Schwarte apologized for his actions.
"I am wrong for what I did. I feel very remorseful for all my transgressions," Schwarte said.
Schwarte had faced a sentence of 12-16 months in prison, but Strand said a number of factors, including his age, status as a Vietnam War veteran, lack of criminal history and unlikeliness to reoffend, did not warrant a sentence of incarceration.
Defense attorney Patrick Parry also said Schwarte had underlying health issues that would add risk factors should he contract COVID-19 while in prison. Parry also sought leniency because Schwarte, who was a shift supervisor, gained no benefit from his actions, and even now his motive was unknown.
"It's very rare to have a case where you have an offense and you don't know why he did it," Parry said. "He very much was a follower in terms of going along with what happened."
Schwarte and former plant superintendent Jay Niday both were charged with raising chlorine levels to wastewater on days that E. coli samples were taken to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards when wastewater samples were tested. Once the samples were taken, the chlorine was added at minimal levels that did not disinfect wastewater to meet federal standards before it was discharged into the Missouri River. The test manipulations began as early as 2012 and continued to June 2015.
Support Local Journalism
The fraudulent testing procedures violated and concealed violations of the city's federal wastewater permits and the federal Clean Water Act and deceived the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which administers the city's permits, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The city fired Schwarte and Niday in June 2015 after the DNR was tipped off to the sampling manipulations and began an investigation.
Niday, 63, pleaded guilty in October to charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. He awaits sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Vavricek said Schwarte's actions were a breach of public trust, and he had sought a sentence to deter others from similar behavior.
"This was a very serious environmental offense. What happened here in Sioux City must not be repeated," Vavricek said.
The city's lawyer has said that Niday and Schwarte acted on their own and that the city continues to cooperate with federal agencies investigating the case.
Built in 1961, Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant, located at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., accepts industrial, commercial and residential wastewater from Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.