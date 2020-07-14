Former Sioux Plating employee, owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A former employee and part owner of a South Sioux City business pleaded guilty Monday to avoiding payment of more than $140,000 in federal income taxes.

Thomas Miller, 59, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 in U.S. District Court in Omaha after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion.

A plea agreement filed Monday says that prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence at the low end of the federal sentencing guideline range. The maximum sentence is five years. Miller has agreed to pay $143,456 in restitution to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Miller worked for his family business, Sioux Plating Inc., until the majority of its locations and assets were sold in 2013 and 2014.

Miller admitted in the plea agreement that in 2011, his wage payments were reclassified as vendor payments in an attempt to avoid paying income taxes. In 2013, he cashed 58 paychecks totaling $47,883 and 43 paychecks in 2014 totaling $34,898. Sioux Plating did not issue him 1099 or W-2 forms for either year.

Miller received more than $655,000 from the sale of Sioux Plating and used cashier's checks to engage in dozens of bank transactions to conceal the sale proceeds from the Internal Revenue Service.