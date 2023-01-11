Former State Senator Richard Bertrand suing Sioux City School District members for alleged comments calling him "thief" and "dirt devil"

SIOUX CITY — Former Iowa State Senator Richard Bertrand is suing members of the Sioux City Community School District due to comments made calling him a thief and “dirt devil” resulting in the loss of a land development opportunity.

Bertrand, now a businessman and developer, filed a defamation lawsuit against the school district, Greenwell and Former District Operations Director Brian Fahrendholz claiming comments made by the parties resulted in the loss of over $7.9 million in profits.

Bertrand claims he attempted to purchase five acres of unused land near Unity Elementary School, but the agreement was rescinded due to comments made by Fahrendholz and Greenwell, according to the court documents.

The suit states during a phone call on Jan. 2, Greenwell claimed Bertrand had stolen dirt from the North High Outer Drive project and Greenwell was not interested in selling the land to the “’dirt devil’ who stole from the district.”

The suit also states Greenwell claimed he would not be “muscled or bulled” by Bertrand and was not “drinking the Kool-Aid.”

When asked where Greenwell had heard the claims, Bertrand was told Fahrendholz had made them starting in 2018.

Bertrand claims Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine and current Operations Director Tim Paul were supportive of the sale before the call with Greenwell. Due to this, he entered into a Letter of Intent to sell some of the property to Roy Parry Construction for three apartment buildings.

He also claims he began discussions with the City of Sioux City to develop 120 homes on the land and property he currently owns.

After the call with Greenwell, Roy Parry Construction withdrew its offer to purchase due to potential litigation.

Bertrand is suing the three entities for defamation and seeks full compensation for the $7.9 million loss in profits he claims came from the comments.