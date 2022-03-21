Former trailer park manager pleads guilty to stealing thousands in rental payments

SIOUX CITY -- The former manager of a Sioux City mobile home park has pleaded guilty of stealing thousands of dollars in rental payments.

Vickie Corio, 45, of Sioux City, entered her plea March 14 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree theft, which was reduced from first-degree theft as part of a plea agreement.

According to terms of the plea agreement, a five-year prison sentence will be suspended, and Corio will be placed on probation for five years. She also has agreed to pay restitution of $28,082 to Regency of Iowa mobile home park. Five counts of forgery will be dismissed.

Corio admitted that from Feb. 1, 2020, through Dec. 6, 2020, while manager of the trailer park at 4101 Gordon Drive, she rented lots without informing Regency, then collected rental payments and kept the money.

During that time, court documents said, Corio deposited or cashed 38 money orders from tenants into her own personal bank account.

