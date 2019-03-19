VERMILLION, S.D. -- (AP) A former University of South Dakota football player accused of raping a woman in a dorm room two years ago has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of aggravated assault and has been sentenced to 10 years of probation.
Dale Williamson Jr., 23, of Texarkana, Texas, entered the plea in Clay County Circuit Court Monday. A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing. Williamson also must pay nearly $1,400 in restitution to the victim, the Argus Leader reported.
He had been charged with second-degree rape for the March 3, 2017, incident in Vermillion.
Prosecutor Alexis Tracy told the court that Williamson went into the victim's dorm room while she was sleeping, "pinned her down," and raped her. The victim woke up, pushed him off of her, grabbed her phone and ran to the bathroom, she said.
"This matter has changed her forever," Tracy said.
Judge Tami Bern didn't consider certain details about the attack that Tracy offered during the hearing because she said Williamson was not being sentenced for a sex crime. Bern did say, however, that Williamson, a former Coyote defensive back, was in an environment that made him feel "entitled to sexual exploitation," and "I find that abhorrent."
The victim had a sexual assault exam performed at a Sioux Falls hospital about 12 hours after the attack, but she didn't want to report it to law enforcement at that time and the kit was saved by the hospital as a "Jane Doe."
The victim came forward to Vermillion police in October 2017, around the same time Williamson was accused of entering a room and sexually assaulting a different woman while his then-teammate Danny Rambo Jr. was having sex with her.
Williamson was acquitted in August of attempted second-degree rape in connection with the Oct. 22, 2017, incident at an off-campus residence in Vermillion. Rambo, 22, of Donaldsonville, Georgia, later pleaded guilty to sexual contact without consent with a person capable of consenting and served 10 days in jail.
Williamson and Rambo, also a defensive back, both were suspended from the USD football team in October 2017 and did not return to the squad.
The Journal's Nick Hytrek contributed to this story.