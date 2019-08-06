OMAHA -- A former Winnebago Tribal Council member has been placed on probation for his role in the theft of funds from the tribe's casino.
Senior Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Monday placed Travis Mallory, 41, on three years probation and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment. Mallory had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha in March to one count of theft of funds belonging to an Indian gaming establishment.
Mallory is the seventh and final former tribal official to be sentenced for a scheme in which tribal council members used WinnaVegas Casino Resort funds for pay for personal raises and/or bonuses.
Charles Aldrich, Louis Houghton, Lawrence Payer, Thomas Snowball, former tribal chairman John Blackhawk and former tribal vice chairman Darwin Snyder all have been placed on five years probation and were ordered to pay restitution ranging from $36,000 to $36,500. Each pleaded guilty to theft from a gaming establishment.
Mallory was not ordered to pay restitution. In his pleadings in March, Mallory said he was guilty because he had learned that other council members were approving payment of bonuses they hadn't earned and he did not report it to law enforcement.
Nine former council members were indicted in July 2016 on charges of conspiracy, theft from a gaming establishment on Indian lands and wire fraud.
All charges against Morgan Earth were later dismissed. Prosecutors also dismissed charges against Ramona Wolfe after a judge found her mentally incompetent to proceed to trial and assist in her defense.
An FBI investigation determined that while on the tribal council, members had given themselves raises and bonuses totaling $327,500 directly from the tribe's WinnaVegas Casino Resort without approving them at council meetings. The distributions were recorded on the casino's books as miscellaneous administrative expenses. The case stemmed from a 2015 tribal investigation that led to the nine either resigning or being ousted from office in an election.