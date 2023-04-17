WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside Public Schools art teacher was sentenced Monday to 180 days in jail for having sexual contact with a student.

Judge Ross Stoffer also placed Rachel McPhillips, 29, of Norfolk, Nebraska, on two years' probation.

McPhillips had pleaded no contest in February in Wayne County Court to amended charges of disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse. She had initially been charged with third-degree sexual assault and child abuse.

McPhillips was arrested a year ago for having sexual contact from September 2021 through April 2022 with a male student who was then age 15 and turned 16 during that time period.

McPhillips was the first of two Winside teachers accused of having inappropriate contact with a student in the past year.

Cali Heikes, 26, of Winside, was arrested in January and faces charges of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee. A high school and junior high family and consumer sciences teacher, Heikes is accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old male student.

Heikes resigned after her arrest and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 24.