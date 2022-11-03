Former Wynot, Nebraska teacher faces federal child enticement charge

SIOUX CITY — A former Wynot, Nebraska, teacher accused of propositioning a 14-year-old girl for sex now faces federal charges.

Andrew Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking. Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney ordered him to be detained pending trial, which was scheduled for Dec. 19.

According to court documents, FBI investigators had been monitoring communications between Heller and the 14-year-old, in which Heller asked her for sex and offered her $200.

When Heller was arrested on July 14, authorities found him in possession of alcoholic beverages meant to be shared with the girl, a box of condoms and more than $200 in cash. During an interview with authorities after his arrest, Heller admitted he knew the girl was 14 and said he had intended to pay her for sex.

A social studies teacher at Wynot Public Schools, Heller has since been fired from his teaching job.

He was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with enticing away a minor and prostitution. Those charges were dismissed on Oct. 20 after Heller's indictment was unsealed in federal court on Oct. 17.