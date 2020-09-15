Former Wynot village clerk placed on probation for theft of funds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A former Wynot, Nebraska, village clerk has been placed on probation for stealing village funds.

Rose Rolfes, 71, of Wynot, pleaded guilty in July in Cedar County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of theft by deception. District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced her Monday to 12 months probation and ordered her to pay $8,750 in restitution.

Rolfes pleaded guilty to stealing funds from the village from Dec. 31, 2016, to June 18, 2019, via credit card or another means of charging expenses. She was fired in June 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.