Fremont RV Center owners face charges of fraudulent sales practices

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The owners of a South Sioux City RV sales company face numerous charges of theft and consumer fraud.

Douglas and Shara Bras, who operate Fremont RV Center, 2405 Cornhusker Drive, were arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation that, according to court documents, revealed a pattern of selling campers on consignment, then using the sales proceeds to pay their own bills and debts rather than pay the campers' owners.

The couple, who live in rural, Hinton, Iowa, both are charged with five counts of theft by deception, five counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number and single counts of conspiracy and aiding consummation of a felony.

Douglas Bras, 61, also is charged with one count of issuing a bad check.

Shara Bras, 56, faces an additional three counts of violation of the motor vehicle certificate of title act.

During hearings Wednesday, Dakota County Judge Edward Matney set bond for both at $500,000. Both are to have a preliminary hearing on May 24 in Dakota County Court.

Court documents show that on at least three occasions in August and at least once in November, the two sold campers ranging in price from $12,000-$18,500 on consignment. In each case, they did not pay the camper's owner or the owner's bank and never informed the owners that the campers had been sold. The owners did not learn of the sales until an investigator contacted them in January.

In addition, Fremont RV Center "created false impressions" to the buyers and failed to produce a title to the campers to the buyers, who were then unable to register and title the campers.

A police investigator learned that Douglas and Shara Bras used the money from the sales for payroll, rent, utility bills and vendor payments, court documents said.

