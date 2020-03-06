Frericks named 3rd District court administrator

SIOUX CITY -- Peggy Frericks has been appointed district court administrator for Iowa's 3rd Judicial District.

Frericks assumes the role on Friday. She replaces Pam Calhoun, who retired Thursday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frericks, of Le Mars, has 25 years of experience in the 3rd District, which includes 16 Northwest Iowa counties. She was a judicial court clerk in Plymouth County for 10 years, a case coordinator specialist in district court administration for six years and was appointed clerk of court in Plymouth County in 2012. She most recently served as an assistant district court administrator since 2019.

As court administrator, Frericks will assist Chief Judge Duane Hoffmeyer in the supervision and administration of the judicial district and also help state court administrators in the implementation of state policies. Frericks will supervise the district's court administration employees and prepare and administer the district's budget. Other duties include supervision of case assignments and scheduling, jury management functions, compiling caseload statistics and helping improve court efficiency.

Calhoun had served as court administrator since October 2018 and was acting court administrator for 10 months prior to her appointment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.