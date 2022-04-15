Friday shooting in Morningside sends one to hospital

SIOUX CITY -- A person was taken to a Sioux City hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a shooting in Morningside.

At 9:17 a.m., police responded to 2201 Gibson St. for a female shot in the leg.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three individuals in the residence, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department. The injured female was taken to a hospital.

The statement said no suspects have been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred roughly 14 hours after police responded to a shots fired call on the city's north side.

At 7:24 p.m. on Thursday, callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Stone Park Boulevard and 32nd Street and from the area of Hamilton and Stone Park boulevards.

According to the statement, shortly after the shots were fired, witnesses observed a four-door silver car chasing a black car eastbound on Stone Park Boulevard.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, but did find evidence of a shooting, according to the statement. No one was shot. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or 712-258-8477.

