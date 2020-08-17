You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fugitive apprehended during traffic stop south of Sioux City
View Comments

Fugitive apprehended during traffic stop south of Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man sought by the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested on Aug. 13.

Gatkek Lieth

Lieth 

Gatkek Lieth was arrested after he was found to be a passenger in a car which was stopped by a Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy during a traffic stop on Interstate 29, south of Sioux City. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail.

Lieth was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his probation. He was on probation for possession with intent to deliver drugs. 

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
Police: Crowd throwing rocks delayed response to Sioux City nightclub shooting
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
Man charged with scheme costing Sioux City business $59,000
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Storm Lake man sentenced to 10 years prison
Crime & Courts

Storm Lake man sentenced to 10 years prison

The man was arrested last year after taking video of himself having sex with a girl who was unconscious. He was arrested again in May with another teenager after intimidating a victim with a rifle, demanding money and threatening to kill the person.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News