Fugitive apprehended during traffic stop south of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man sought by the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested on Aug. 13.
Gatkek Lieth was arrested after he was found to be a passenger in a car which was stopped by a Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy during a traffic stop on Interstate 29, south of Sioux City. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail.
Lieth was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his probation. He was on probation for possession with intent to deliver drugs.
