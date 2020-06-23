Fugitive apprehended in Sioux City apartment building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A woman sought by the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested Monday afternoon.

Skyler Kennedy, 22, was arrested at an apartment building in the near Northside. Marshals Office personnel saw her leave the building and she was taken into custody without incident.

Kennedy was wanted by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation for willful injury. She was also wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear for a court hearing after being charged with assault.

