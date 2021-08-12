 Skip to main content
Fugitive eludes authorities in Monona County
ONAWA, Iowa -- Authorities continue to search for a fugitive who eluded capture Wednesday after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase in and around Onawa.

The U.S. Marshal's fugitive task force had asked the Monona County Sheriff's Office for help apprehending the person, who had been spotted in Onawa. When deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver fled, leading them on a high-speed chase that first led south of Onawa on Interstate 29, then continued back north on the interstate and into Onawa.

The chase proceeded through city streets and then outside of town, where the driver abandoned his vehicle.

A search with a K9 unit and a drone could not find the man, whose name currently is not being released.

Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt said in a news release that authorities do not believe the public is in danger but asked anyone with information about the fugitive's whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

