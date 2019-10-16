{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators found Kelly Davis, 32, at a home on Sioux City's westside. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

[From August: Two metro Sioux City fugitives captured and arrested.]

Davis was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on multiple outstanding warrants, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. 

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+21 
+21 
Beau Galen Artist
+21 
+21 
Osbaldo Uriel Bautista-Vasquez
+21 
+21 
Bryce William Beaver
+21 
+21 
Suzanne Frances Bertucci
+21 
+21 
Dudley Lee Blackbird

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments