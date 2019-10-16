SIOUX CITY -- A man sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators found Kelly Davis, 32, at a home on Sioux City's westside. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.
Davis was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on multiple outstanding warrants, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
