Fugitive returned to Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- A fugitive sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force has been returned to Woodbury County.
Dennis Lawson, 22, was arrested in February in Linn County and taken to Hamilton County, where he was recently sentenced to four days in jail for theft. Lawson has been transported to Woodbury County, where he awaits adjudication for a violation of his probation stemming from a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about other wanted fugitives can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
