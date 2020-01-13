Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals found in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested Jan. 8 in Sioux City.
Alan Adams, 29, ran from a vehicle that was stopped by Sioux City Police. Officers captured him a short distance from the traffic stop. He was taken to the Woodbury County Jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Adams was wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from the Residential Treatment Center in Sioux City. He was in the treatment center after being convicted of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.