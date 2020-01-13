You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals found in Sioux City
View Comments

Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals found in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested Jan. 8 in Sioux City.

Alan Adams

Adams

Alan Adams, 29, ran from a vehicle that was stopped by Sioux City Police. Officers captured him a short distance from the traffic stop. He was taken to the Woodbury County Jail.

Adams was wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from the Residential Treatment Center in Sioux City. He was in the treatment center after being convicted of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.  

MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force
Storm Lake man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing child
Wayne woman sentenced to prison for selling meth in Sioux City
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News